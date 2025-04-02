Hulk Hogan Refuses to Have a 'Man-to-Man' Conversation With Daughter Brooke's Husband Amid Family Drama, Source Reveals: 'Never Been in the Cards'
Looks like Hulk Hogan has no interest in making amends with his daughter Brooke Hogan’s husband, Steven Oleksy.
According to an insider, the former NHL player has tried “multiple times” to connect with his father-in-law, but the WWE legend “won’t pick up the phone.”
Steven reportedly wanted a “man-to-man conversation," but the source shut down that idea, saying, “That’s never been in the cards.”
Brooke and Steven secretly tied the knot in June 2022 and welcomed twins — Oliver and Molly — this past January.
The family drama made headlines later in March when Brooke’s mom, Linda Hogan, took to Instagram to vent about their fractured relationship.
"Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us," Linda claimed.
She also blamed her ex-husband for the tension, saying the estrangement started after Brooke had a falling out with Hulk.
"I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," Linda said through tears, adding that she still has a strong relationship with her son, Nick Hogan. "He’s still such a good boy."
However, the source said Brooke’s simply trying to protect her peace.
“The hurt is very, very heavy,” the source added. “Brooke tries to move more and more away from the letdown time and time again.”
In fact, before Linda’s public meltdown, the couple allegedly “hadn’t heard” from either Hulk or Linda for quite some time.
That said, Brooke isn’t completely closing the door on reconciliation — but it won’t happen without some serious change.
“That would be a huge step in the right direction,” the source explained. “There’s never been any direct accountability or apology. [Brooke] has fought pretty hard to keep people in a good light. She’s protected that for a long time. Accountability is the most powerful word in this entire situation.”
After Linda’s emotional outburst, Brooke decided to set the record straight.
On March 28, she addressed the situation head-on, making it clear that her decision to cut ties was based on personal experiences — not family alliances.
“No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life,” Brooke wrote, referring to Jennifer McDaniel and Sky Daily, her dad’s second and third wife, respectively.
She then got real about the pain she’s endured over the years.
“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes,” she continued. “This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have.”
Now, she’s choosing to focus on the family she’s built with husband Steven.
“So here I am, an adult with a loving husband and two beautiful children of my own. And what I CAN do, is take control. I have been to therapy, I am doing the work. I am breaking the chain. It ends with ME,” she wrote.
