Hulk Hogan's 'Awful' New Two-Toned Beard Sparks Concerns: Photos
Hulk Hogan's recent appearance on Thursday, April 30, had people quite confused.
The 71-year-old star, showed off a dramatic two-tone beard while appearing on Fox News' Fox & Friends.
In the clip, Hogan rocked his trademark white mustache alongside some black stubble.
While wearing his bandana and sunglasses, the wrestler's facial hair got everyone talking as it stood out against his tan complexion.
“Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?” one person asked on X, while another said: “Hulk Hogan giving off Wooly Willy vibes this am on @foxandfriends.”
“What style would you call this look from Hulk Hogan?” another person asked.
Meanwhile, some defended the athlete.
“The Hulkster can do what he wants. BTW…He looks better at 70 than the negative commenters do in their 30s,” wrote one fan, while another said, “That’s not a new look! That’s Hollywood Hogan!”
Others also called the getup “awful” and saying he looked “incredibly old.”
Hogan recently made headlines when his ex-wife Linda Hogan put him on blast and accused him of pushing their daughter, Brooke Hogan, out of their lives.
Linda, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, called her ex a "complete liar" and "s-- addict" in a rant on social media.
“Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us,” she added, referring to her daughter’s private wedding to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and birth announcement.
“I don’t know how that reflected onto me but she cut me out too,” she said while crying, noting she still has a relationship with her son, Nick Hogan, 34. “He’s still such a good boy.”
“I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage … and what it entailed and what it [has] caused over the years,” Linda added.
Linda later walked back some of her statements while talking to TMZ.
"Our marriage didn’t work out, but what Brooke's doing to us is completely unprecedented, unexpected and unfair and not true,” she shared. “Hulk Hogan, my ex, has been really distraught and saddened by her distance, just as I and her brother Nick have as well."
Linda went on to say she doesn't think she will reconcile with her daughter in the future. "After what Brooke has done and to punish us and torture us, to get married and to have twins and to not call us, the damage has already been done,” she stated. “I don’t think she could hurt us anymore, so she can just march on her merry way with her family. I wish them well, but she has left a path of destruction."
For her part, Brooke seems to be in a good place without her family stirring the pot.
“There was a recent video posted by my Mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me,” Brooke said in a lengthy messages shared to Instagram March 27, “that has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family. What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life.”