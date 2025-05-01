Hulk Hogan's 'Awful' New Two-Toned Beard Sparks Concerns: Photos

Hulk Hogan debuted a new look while on 'Fox & Friends' on May 1.

In the clip , Hogan rocked his trademark white mustache alongside some black stubble.

The 71-year-old star, showed off a dramatic two-tone beard while appearing on Fox News' Fox & Friends .

While wearing his bandana and sunglasses, the wrestler's facial hair got everyone talking as it stood out against his tan complexion.

“Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?” one person asked on X, while another said: “Hulk Hogan giving off Wooly Willy vibes this am on @foxandfriends.”

“What style would you call this look from Hulk Hogan?” another person asked.