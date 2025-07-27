Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Says He's Been 'Overwhelmed' After Processing Dad's 'Difficult' Death: 'He Always Has Been My Best Friend'
Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, broke his silence a few days afrer the legendary wrestler died at age 71 on July 24.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot,” Nick, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 26. “I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”
Nick Hogan Pays Tribute to His 'Incredible' Dad
“My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for,” Nick wrote alongside photos of himself with his dad. “I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”
Nick's Lengthy Tribute
Nick continued, “I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”
Nick said he wishes he could have him back but knows he'll be "watching" over him from now on.
“I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud,” Nick concluded. “Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”
Of course, people send Nick some uplifting messages during this tough time.
One person wrote, "We mourn with you brother your dad was a dad for all of us who didn’t have one! Keep your head up you’re right he’s watching over you always! RIP Hulkster #hulkamania will run wild forever 💔💛🙏🙏," while another said, "So sorry for you and your family’s loss man ❤️."
A third person added, "🙏🙏🙏🙏 my guy love and prayers over the fam."
Hulk Hogan's Family Drama Explained
Hulk shared two kids, Nick and Brooke Hogan, with his ex-wife Linda Hogan.
Hulk died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Fla., according to the police department. He was transported to the hospital, but they couldn't save him.
Brooke and Hulk weren't on the best terms over the years, but they apparently had a nice final exchange before he died.
The father-daughter duo reportedly chatted via a phone call, where Brooke is said to have informed Hulk of the "deep love and concern" she felt for her dad, a source spilled.