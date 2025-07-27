Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Says He's Been 'Overwhelmed' After Processing Dad's 'Difficult' Death: 'He Always Has Been My Best Friend'

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot,” Nick, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 26. “I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”

“My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for,” Nick wrote alongside photos of himself with his dad. “I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”

Nick continued, “I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”

Nick said he wishes he could have him back but knows he'll be "watching" over him from now on.

“I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud,” Nick concluded. “Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”