Sober Hunter Biden Shades Donald Trump Jr. and Bernie Moreno After Senator Calls Him a 'Drug-Addicted Degenerate'

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Hunter Biden fired back at Donald Trump Jr. and Senator Bernie Moreno after the Ohio Republican attacked his history of substance abuse while defending the president's eldest son. The exchange began after Moreno appeared on CNN’s The Source on September 15. Host Kaitlan Collins questioned the senator about reports that Russian businessman Umar Kremlev helped pay for two parties connected to Trump Jr.’s May wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas.

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Bernie Moreno Launches a Personal Attack

Source: MEGA Bernie Moreno became one of Donald Trump’s prominent allies in the Senate.

When Collins asked whether he was comfortable with Kremlev’s involvement, Moreno said he did not know the Russian businessman and praised Trump Jr. as “a great human being” and “an amazing American.” “Look, you compare Don Jr. to Hunter Biden, and you have one that’s a complete drug-addicted degenerate compared to a great human being and successful entrepreneur,” Moreno declared. The senator also called Trump Jr. a “great friend” and said he was happy that he and his family had enjoyed the wedding. Collins then asked whether Moreno would have questions if a Russian oligarch had paid for celebrations honoring Biden. Moreno cited allegations involving Biden's past business activities but acknowledged that he did not know the circumstances surrounding Kremlev’s reported gift to Trump Jr.

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Bernie Moreno on a Putin crony paying for Don Jr's wedding: "This is not a story that is worthy of your show. We should be thinking about the things that affect Americans. Look, you compare Don Jr to Hunter Biden, and you have one that is a complete drug-addicted degenerate… pic.twitter.com/ttPH8W84jF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Bernie Moreno praised Donald Trump Jr. while insulting Hunter Biden.

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Hunter Biden Defends His Sobriety

Source: mega Bernie Moreno called Hunter Biden a 'drug-addicted degenerate' during an appearance on CNN.

Biden responded to Moreno’s comments on X and highlighted his recovery from addiction. “I’ve been clean and sober for over seven years,” he wrote. “A claim I highly doubt that Don Jr. could make.” “As for being a degenerate, let’s you and I compare notes, Bernie,” he continued. “At least I own my story, Senator.” The former attorney and artist has been open about his addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine, including in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things. Biden celebrated seven years of sobriety on June 1 and said he was “more proud” of the milestone than anything else he had accomplished. In recent months, the former president’s son has also shared candid messages about addiction and explained how his recovery has allowed him to connect with other people who are struggling.

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Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding Draws Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas in May 2026.

Kremlev, the president of the International Boxing Association, reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars toward two after-parties held during Trump Jr.’s wedding celebrations. The bride described the expenses as an “extraordinarily generous wedding gift” from a friend. She emphasized that Kremlev financed two parties after the ceremony rather than the wedding itself. President Donald Trump, who did not attend his son’s wedding, initially dismissed the controversy as “not a big deal.” He later told reporters that Trump Jr. intended to reimburse Kremlev. “No, I’m paying it back, Dad,” the president recalled his son telling him.

Hunter Biden Mocks the Lavish Celebration

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden mocked Donald Trump Jr.’s extravagant wedding celebrations in a post on X.