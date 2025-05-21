Hunter Biden Told CNN's Jake Tapper to 'Go F--- Yourself' After Host Pestered Him During His Brother Beau's Final Days
Hunter Biden recounted a heated confrontation with CNN anchor Jake Tapper that occurred during the last days of his brother Beau Biden's battle with cancer.
During a recent interview, the former first son, 55, recalled the emotional moment in 2015, when his brother was fighting brain cancer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
“It would be impossible to forget or misremember something that upsetting and out of line during one of the toughest moments of my life,” he stated. “It happened. I was furious.”
The situation reached a boiling point when Jake, using a blocked number, reportedly managed to get through to Hunter, who reportedly shot back, "Go f--- yourself, Jake."
Their infamous feud did not end there — the two crossed paths at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, where witnesses observed their charged interaction.
Sources claim that Hunter, seemingly trying to maintain composure, placed his arm around the CNN anchor's shoulders before ominously warning him, "I would knock you out" if they weren’t a public event.
This alleged threat has only fueled speculation about their rocky relationship, which Jake denies ever existed.
"This is a patently false lie," he claimed. "At no point in my life have I ever called Hunter Biden — I’ve never even had his phone number — and I would never have contacted a person’s immediate family during such a challenging and personal time."
While the CNN anchor confirmed their Super Bowl encounter, he insisted that Hunter's anger stemmed from unrelated issues, specifically regarding headlines he inaccurately believed involved allegations about his drug use and divorce.
"Hunter did once confront me at a Super Bowl party, but it was over an unrelated issue — coverage he wrongly believed I had done regarding divorce allegations of drug use and using prostitutes, which I actually had never done," Jake explained.
The CNN host's spokesperson shot back, insisting Jake wouldn't do that.
"The idea that Jake could do something so heartless — and yet the Bidens would subsequently offer him multiple sit-down interviews as well as agree to him moderating the debate, all without anyone hearing about it until now — completely defies logic," they claimed.
On Tuesday, May 20, Jake, fresh off promoting his new book co-written with Axios’ Alex Thompson, which details the former president's mental decline, unleashed a scathing critique of Hunter, branding him as "unethical" during an appearance on Katie Couric's "Next Question" podcast. “I think Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family in a way that people — he was almost like a chief of staff of the family,” Jake told Katie. He added, "It’s bizarre because I think he is provably demonstrably unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions. Well, I mean, I just look at the record. I mean, after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack. That’s just one thing I could say. I mean, I don’t have a lot of personal regard for him, and just based on having nothing to do with — I barely have ever met him. I’ve met him like once or twice."