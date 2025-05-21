Hunter Biden Told CNN's Jake Tapper to 'Go F--- Yourself' After Host Pestered Him During His Brother Beau's Final Days

Hunter Biden recounted a heated confrontation with CNN anchor Jake Tapper that occurred during the last days of his brother Beau Biden's battle with cancer.

During a recent interview, the former first son, 55, recalled the emotional moment in 2015, when his brother was fighting brain cancer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

“It would be impossible to forget or misremember something that upsetting and out of line during one of the toughest moments of my life,” he stated. “It happened. I was furious.”