President Joe Biden Reveals His 'Overwhelming Advantage' to Overcoming Grief After the Death of His First Wife and Daughter

"You know, when you're a senator, for all the years I was in a small state, you know, so many people ... would pass away," he said. "You'd show up at the wake of the funeral no matter what was happening. And I learned it early on. People would stop and just come and throw their arms around me because if they know, you know, the pain they feel, get some solace in it."

"It's not always easy, but it just matters to just reach out, let people know you see them," he told the podcast host.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!