Hunter Biden Indicted for Illegal Possession of a Gun While Using Narcotics
Hunter Biden was officially indicted for gun charges by federal prosecutors, on Thursday, September 14. The Delaware federal court charged him on three counts for the possession of a gun while using narcotics.
Two counts are associated with paperwork the First Son filled out stating that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought the revolver in 2018. The third count alleged his possession of the weapon while on drugs. The government paperwork Biden filled out at the time of purchase shared "that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”
Two of the counts have a maximum sentence of 10 years while the third has a maximum sentence of 5 years, meaning that Joe Biden's son could face up to 25 years in prison for his supposed wrongdoings.
As OK! previously reported, the gun charges had previously been a part of a plea deal, which abruptly fell through at the end of July. The negotiation between the high profile son and the prosecutors allegedly began to crumble after Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the extent of the immunity deal Hunter was requesting, particularly questioning the 53-year-old for his potential illegal business dealings, when Joe was vice president.
Weeks after the deal fell through Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated investigator David Weiss to special counsel status for the scrutinized case, leading to this federal indictment.
- Karine Jean-Pierre Ridiculed for Ignoring Question Regarding President Joe Biden's Potential Involvement in Son Hunter's Business Deals
- Hunter Biden 'Embarrassed' by the 'Offensive' Content on Stolen Laptop — But He Still Won't Admit the Computer Is His
- Bill Maher Admits Hunter Biden Is 'Corrupt' But Insists Donald Trump Is Worse
In a series of letters and emails from Hunter's lawyer, Chris Clark, he explained the potential issues that may arise if his client was tried criminally, including the possibility of the sitting President taking the stand.
"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," the legal mind wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," Clark added.
NBC News reported on the indictment.