Hunter Biden Indicted for Illegal Possession of a Gun While Using Narcotics

Source: MEGA
Sep. 14 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden was officially indicted for gun charges by federal prosecutors, on Thursday, September 14. The Delaware federal court charged him on three counts for the possession of a gun while using narcotics.

hunter biden
Source: MEGA

At the start of the month, federal prosecutors warned Hunter Biden would be indicted by the end of September.

Two counts are associated with paperwork the First Son filled out stating that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought the revolver in 2018. The third count alleged his possession of the weapon while on drugs. The government paperwork Biden filled out at the time of purchase shared "that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”

Two of the counts have a maximum sentence of 10 years while the third has a maximum sentence of 5 years, meaning that Joe Biden's son could face up to 25 years in prison for his supposed wrongdoings.

hunter biden min
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden is a father-of-four.

As OK! previously reported, the gun charges had previously been a part of a plea deal, which abruptly fell through at the end of July. The negotiation between the high profile son and the prosecutors allegedly began to crumble after Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the extent of the immunity deal Hunter was requesting, particularly questioning the 53-year-old for his potential illegal business dealings, when Joe was vice president.

Weeks after the deal fell through Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated investigator David Weiss to special counsel status for the scrutinized case, leading to this federal indictment.

hunter biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been accused of illegal international business dealing while his father was VP.

In a series of letters and emails from Hunter's lawyer, Chris Clark, he explained the potential issues that may arise if his client was tried criminally, including the possibility of the sitting President taking the stand.

"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," the legal mind wrote.

Source: OK!
"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," Clark added.

NBC News reported on the indictment.

