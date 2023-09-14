Hunter Biden Indicted for Illegal Possession of a Gun While Using Narcotics

Two counts are associated with paperwork the First Son filled out stating that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought the revolver in 2018. The third count alleged his possession of the weapon while on drugs. The government paperwork Biden filled out at the time of purchase shared "that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”

Two of the counts have a maximum sentence of 10 years while the third has a maximum sentence of 5 years, meaning that Joe Biden's son could face up to 25 years in prison for his supposed wrongdoings.