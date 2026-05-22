Politics Hunter Biden Defends Candace Owens for 'Asking Questions' About Charlie Kirk's Murder: 'It Is Good vs. Evil' Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube Hunter Biden and Candace Owens put their differences aside when it came to discussing the assassination of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. Rebecca Friedman May 22 2026, Published 5:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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After years of clashing politically, Hunter Biden unexpectedly jumped to Candace Owens defense amid the controversial podcaster's ongoing skepticism surrounding the assassination of her late pal Charlie Kirk. During a bombshell appearance on the Thursday, May 21, episode of Candace's podcast, the 56-year-old slammed those criticizing her for "asking questions" about the slain conservative political activist's murder and the federal investigation that followed. "We still don't know what happened to Charlie Kirk. There's zero interest," Candace explained while bringing up her deceased friend at one point in the interview. "That's another thing that completely [made] me done with [Donald] Trump."

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'This Is Sheer Evil'

Source: @therealcandaceowens/instagram 'Don Jr. was like a brother to Charlie,' Candace Owens declared.

"There's just no way, as someone who came from the inside and watched the work that Charlie did to get these people elected. Don Jr. was like a brother to Charlie. Literally like a brother to him," Candace continued. "To see the Trump brothers, to see Donald Trump himself, Kash Patel — who Charlie pushed for to lead the FBI, had him on his podcast. J.D. Vance, like, you know, came out of nowhere, Charlie was like not sleeping to make that happen." "The fact that they have zero interest and they're just accepting the narrative... I'm just done with politics. Because I can't even begin to comprehend it. That element of gaslighting that's happening here, where they're pretending that the people who are noticing that none of this is making sense are the crazy ones," she ridiculed. "It It is the most infuriating thing." The media personality said the situation "removed the scales" from her eyes, adding, "I've stopped with this left versus right, Democrat vs. Republican. I'm like, this is sheer evil vs. good. This is like sheer evil."

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'I Want You and Melissa to Team Up'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden expressed support in Candace Owens questioning the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk's death.

Hunter chimed in to show his clear stance of support for Candace, declaring, "By the way, for real. Exactly. It is It is good vs. evil. They have torn the mask off of this." "I said to you before is that I pray to God that by the end of this that you you think of me as a friend because if anything ever happened to me, I want you you and Melissa team up," he quipped, referencing his wife. The former first son went on to slam those "criticizing" Candace for "asking the questions for someone who was like a brother to you."

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'How Dare You?'

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Source: Candace Owens/YouTube 'That's the gaslighting. How dare you?' Candace Owens said while calling politics 'corrupt.'

"That's the gaslighting. How dare you?" Candace said of those she's severed ties with after Charlie's assassination. "Coming from someone who you've attacked politically and you've had all of your criticism — which I have no problem with — and we disagree on so many things. But I listen to you and I go, 'Right on,'" he praised. Hunter then pleaded for people to "wake up to the fact and it's not left or right," branding the Trump administration a "really horrible group of people that are pulling strings."

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Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Hunter Biden appeared on the Thursday, May 21, episode of Candace Owens' podcast.

"They make us think that because you and I disagree on the graduated tax rate or some social issue is that we are sworn enemies. Not I mean not just you know like sworn enemies — that I deserve violence," he snubbed. Candace agreed, acknowledging how her once solely conservative audience is "now split" despite her still being stern about her Catholic and anti-abortion views.

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'Charlie Kirk Made These People'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens said she 'cannot forgive Trump' and his family for the way they've moved forward after Charlie Kirk's death.