The alleged scandalous incident was discovered because Biden wrote checks to a Ukrainian woman, and the transactions were red-flagged by banks for suspicious activity, according to documents, per Daily Mail.

JPMorgan Chase filed a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR), naming Florida and Yew York based Ekaterina Moreva as the woman in question after she received tens of thousands of dollars from Hunter's company. She also reportedly received cash from women who Biden paid for sex.

Moreva reportedly runs a website that offers a "Girlfriend experience" with prostitutes as young as 20. There are texts from Biden's iPhone that show him handwriting checks to escorts supplied by Moreva, with the checks being disguised as medical services.