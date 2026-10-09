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Hunter Biden Reveals the Highest Price He's Ever Sold His Artwork for and Denies Earning $500K Per Piece

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA ; @bergesgallery/facebook

Hunter Biden isn't making six figures for his artwork.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

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During his appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Hunter Biden revealed that despite rumors of bigger windfalls, he isn't making six figures for his paintings. In fact, he said the most he's sold one for was $85,000.

Responding to widely reported media claims, Biden explained the gap between actual sales figures and public rumors.

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'I Can Tell You That's Not True'

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photo of Hunter Biden denied selling his artwork for $500,000 a piece.
Source: hunterbiden/instagram

Hunter Biden denied selling his artwork for $500,000 a piece.

He clarified that none of the art he ever sold came close to the $500,000 price tag frequently reported.

"No piece of art that I've ever sold has been close to what the New York Post said... My gallerist was asked by people in the press, 'Well, how much is Hunter's art for?' and he pointed to that article. And so then it was 'Hunter Biden was selling his art... for $500,000 a piece.' Now I can tell you that's not true,” he spilled.

He noted that his Manhattan gallerist, Georges Bergès, had merely pointed to that exaggerated media figure when pressed by reporters about potential valuation caps.

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photo of The former first son has made a living from painting.
Source: MEGA

The former first son has made a living from painting.

“So, the New York Post comes to him, and they ask him, ‘How much are Hunter's paintings?’ and then it's front-page news that they're selling my paintings for half a million dollars," he recalled. "You know why I can tell you that that's not true? Every single painting I sold, and every person that bought one of my paintings had to testify before the House.”

Biden explained how congressional investigators subpoenaed his gallery and every individual buyer during his father's presidency.

Under oath, those buyers confirmed the exact prices paid — which were much lower than rumored — making the data part of the public record.

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photo of Hunter Biden said he made $1.5 million from artwork he sold from 2021 and 2023.
Source: @bergesgallery/facebook

Hunter Biden said he made $1.5 million from artwork he sold from 2021 and 2023.

Congressional testimony and subsequent court filings confirmed that between 2021 and 2023, he sold 27 paintings for roughly $1.5 million.

In a federal court document detailing his financial status and the drop in demand after his father left office, Biden's legal team outlined his sales history: “In the two to three years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces of art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold one [work] for $36,000.”

'Their Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds'

photo of Hunter Biden called out Donald Trump's kids' business ventures.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden called out Donald Trump's kids' business ventures.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s immediate family and children, who have targeted Hunter for his painting, among other things, have amassed billions in surging net worth, cryptocurrency proceeds, and venture-backed federal contracts since his return to the White House.

“Yeah, their hypocrisy knows no bounds is the way that I look at it. It’s almost too much to keep up with, every single day,” said Hunter.

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