Hunter Biden Details Battle With Addiction, Reveals He Would Drink a Bottle of Vodka and Smoke Crack Every Day Before Recovery
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has opened up about his struggles with addiction in a heartfelt op-ed published on Thursday, November 2.
In the article, Hunter candidly discusses how he would drink a bottle of vodka and smoke from a crack pipe every day before his recovery. He also addressed the efforts of the GOP to weaponize his disorder against him and his family.
In the op-ed, Hunter acknowledged that his struggle is not unique, stating, "At least 20 million Americans today suffer from substance abuse disorder. I don’t know a family that hasn’t been impacted in some way by addiction. What is distinct about my situation is that I’m the son of the president of the United States."
By highlighting the prevalence of addiction in society, Hunter aims to destigmatize the issue and shed light on the challenges faced by millions of individuals and families.
Hunter's admission comes at a time when he is facing legal troubles related to his past actions.
Last month, he pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from allegedly lying on a federal form to acquire a handgun in 2018, despite being an illegal drug user in possession of the weapon.
Photos of Hunter brandishing the handgun while naked with an assumed prostitute were later obtained and published by RadarOnline.com.
Despite these challenges, Hunter expressed gratitude for his loved ones who have stuck by him, stating, "I am blessed to have a family that gave me the support and space to seek sincere redemption – and they too endure this shaming and humiliation of their father, son, brother, and uncle."
His father has publicly addressed his son's struggles with addiction in the past, speaking openly about the difficulties and pain it has caused their family.
In his op-ed, Hunter also highlighted the need to address the demonization of addiction and the impact it has on individuals seeking recovery.
He described the constant coverage of his addiction struggles in conservative media outlets such as Fox News and The New York Post, stating, "What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out."
"After what I have gone through since my brother died in 2015, and the perpetual public humiliation of me, I am now certain I can survive anything (except a drink or a drug)," Hunter stated, adding that his recovery effort "is something that should be celebrated" and not used as a "punchline" and "punching bag."
He said that despite some making a mockery of his journey, he hopes that "others will also make the effort I have made, one day at a time, and get honest with themselves and the people who love and rely upon them. The effort is worth it. You are worth it. I am living proof of that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!