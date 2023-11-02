Hunter Biden Details Battle With Addiction, Reveals He Would Drink a Bottle of Vodka and Smoke Crack Every Day Before Recovery

Despite these challenges, Hunter expressed gratitude for his loved ones who have stuck by him, stating, "I am blessed to have a family that gave me the support and space to seek sincere redemption – and they too endure this shaming and humiliation of their father, son, brother, and uncle."

His father has publicly addressed his son's struggles with addiction in the past, speaking openly about the difficulties and pain it has caused their family.

In his op-ed, Hunter also highlighted the need to address the demonization of addiction and the impact it has on individuals seeking recovery.

He described the constant coverage of his addiction struggles in conservative media outlets such as Fox News and The New York Post, stating, "What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out."