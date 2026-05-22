Hunter Biden Scoffs at People Wondering Why Trump Administration 'Won't Release the Epstein Files': 'Look Behind Him!'

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In a tell-all interview with far-right podcaster Candace Owens, Hunter Biden claimed Washington D.C. elites sidelined his father, former President Joe Biden, because he was "never part of that club" known as “the Epstein class,” and agreed that President Donald Trump is protecting that group along with himself. Hunter criticized the political establishment while defending his father and reflecting on how Democratic insiders treated him. Hunter claimed that elite Democrats aggressively pushed his father off the 2024 presidential ticket. He explicitly stated, "The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club." The former attorney wondered sarcastically why the files related to dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein haven’t been released. Approximately 2.5 million documents and pages from the U.S. government's investigative files on Epstein have not been publicly released.

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'He's Protecting His Donors Without Question'

Source: @CandaceOwens/youtube 'All you got to do is literally look at a picture of Trump standing on at his stage at his inauguration,' Hunter Biden noted.

“You want to figure out why they don't want to release all the Epstein files, all you got to do is literally look at a picture of Trump standing on at his stage at his inauguration and look behind him. I mean, it's like every single person,” the 56-year-old Hunter said. “He's protecting his donors without question,” Owens agreed. “When are people going to kind of wake up to the fact and it's not left or right? This is a really, really horrible group of people that are pulling strings that impact us all and they make us think that because you and I disagree on, you know the the graduated tax rate or some social issue, is that we are sworn enemies,” Hunter declared.

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Source: MEGA 'When are people going to kind of wake up to the fact and it's not left or right?' Hunter Biden questioned.

This is not the first time Hunter has blasted the "Epstein class.” In mid-2025, he faced legal threats after making similar remarks during a YouTube interview. At that time, Melania Trump demanded a retraction and threatened to sue for defamation over "salacious" comments about potential ties between the POTUS’ inner circle and Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump threatened to sue Hunter Biden over claims he made about the Trumps' past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, Republicans targeted Hunter with aggressive congressional investigations and media scrutiny, focusing heavily on his overseas business dealings and the contents of his laptop. These inquiries eventually led to felony and misdemeanor charges regarding tax and gun offenses. In response, his father maintained that Republicans used him as a surrogate to attack his father politically.

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden ridiculed the Trump administration during his appearance on Candace Owens' podcast.