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Donald Trump's DOJ Shredded 'Huge Amounts of Paperwork' After Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide in Jail

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's DOJ reportedly shredded many files following Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell suicide.

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March 22 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide while in jail on August 10, 2019 and less than a week after his body was found, Donald Trump's DOJ allegedly shredded “huge amounts of paperwork.”

A division of the Bureau of Prisons — called the After-Actions team — combed through the s-- trafficker's files in his cell and destroyed several documents.

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The DOJ Dropped A New Batch of Files in January

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image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide while in jail on August 10, 2019.

The DOJ released a boatload of Epstein docs earlier this year and this new development surfaced in the new drop.

“[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC,” the report noted.

“Last week Epstein hung [sic] himself, and there is an ongoing investigation. There was a BOP After-Actions team that come, and they are supposed to review what happened,” the docs said.

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The Shredded Bags Were Thrown Into the Dumpster

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died while awaiting trial.

At least one inmate was reportedly used to help discard the files, according to the DOJ. ​​“[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork,” the files said.

“Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork with all of the officials from the AIG, FBI and BO[P] in the building in the middle of an investigation. Those giving instructions to [redacted] said, ‘Make sure you get that box too,’” the document read, also referring to the Assistant Inspector General.

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Epstein's Guards Appeared to Dawdle During Their Rounds

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

The financier reportedly killed himself sometime between 10:30 p.m. on August 9 and 6:30 a.m. the next day.

The docs said the dumpster was picked up that Monday morning, noting: “If anyone cares about what was shredded, it needs to be picked up before Monday by 8am.”

New footage also recently surfaced showing Epstein's guards appearing to dawdle the night he died instead of doing their mandatory evening cell checks.

Correctional officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were seen in the surveillance video casually walking around the area at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the Special Housing Unit of the jail.

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

The DOJ released millions of Epstein files earlier this year.

The two were seen chatting on the phone as Epstein was a few feet away in his detention cell.

The financier reportedly killed himself sometime between 10:30 p.m. on August 9 and 6:30 a.m. the next day. Noel and Thomas found Epstein's deceased body when they were serving breakfast to other inmates.

The guards allegedly ignored orange warning signs plastered on their computers reminding them Epstein was fresh off suicide watch and needed constant monitoring every half hour.

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