PHOTOS Hunter Schafer Busts Out of Corseted Dress at Met Gala After-Party: Photos Source: @hunterschafer/Instagram At a 2025 Met Gala after-party, Hunter Schafer showed off her chest in a seductive ensemble.

Hunter Schafer almost exposed everything after the 2025 Met Gala. The Euphoria actress, 26, spilled out of a beige, corseted dress from Dilara Findikoglu at an after-party on Monday, May 5.

Schafer flaunted her cleavage in the deconstructed design, featuring loose strips of chiffon hanging from the waist and silver grommet detailing. She swept her hair back in a messy bun with a ribbon and rocked a bright pink lip and cat eye. The model shared two snapshots of the sultry look on her Instagram story, one zoomed out with a pair of Louboutin heels and another up-close and glancing off to the side.

Her revealing outfit was created by the same designer of Hailey Bieber’s after-party look. The Rhode Beauty founder donned a similar corseted mini dress in a velvet fabric. Kim Kardashain wore Dilara Findikoglu as well, rocking a skin-tight leather frock with criss-cross lacing down the side of the skirt. The busty number included a sheer corset that accentuated her cleavage.

Source: MEGA Hunter Schafer wore Prada to the Met Gala.

Schafer attended the Met Gala with Prada and sported an ensemble closely correlated with the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." She wore a double-breasted white suit jacket layered over a turtleneck sweater. The sophisticated look was complemented by a black blazer draped over her shoulders, trousers, a white beret and leather gloves she held in her hands. As for her glam, the actress opted for a sleek bun and winged eyeliner once again. This was Schafer’s second Met Gala, as she previously attended with Prada in 2021, sporting an avant-garde, alien-esque set. The TV star was a standout in a metallic silver halter top and long skirt, accessorized with white contact lenses and a spider in the center of her face.

Source: MEGA Hunter Schafer spoke out against President Donald Trump in February.

Schafer made headlines this February for speaking out about the incorrect gender being printed on her passport. "I’m sure most of us remember, I think the first day of Trump’s presidency, he signed an executive order to declare only two genders recognized by the state — male and female assigned at birth," the transgender actress shared in a viral social media video. "And as a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Borough of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth," she continued. "My initial reaction to this, because our president is a lot of talk, was like, I’ll believe it when I see it."