TRUE CRIME NEWS Bahamas 'Overboard' Nightmare: Husband of Missing Woman Breaks Down in Chilling First Interview After Release From Custody Source: Today; The Sailing Hookers/youtube 'I want to find Lynette,' Brian Hooker told NBC’s Jesse Kirsch. Allie Fasanella April 15 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The American man arrested in connection with his wife Lynette Hooker's disappearance in the Bahamas is speaking out. Brian Hooker, 59, sat down with NBC’s Jesse Kirsch for an interview that aired on the Wednesday, April 15, episode of Today following his release from police custody Monday evening. "I’ve never harmed Lynette, and I never would harm Lynette, and I want to find Lynette," the boating enthusiast who claims his wife fell of their small dinghy declared.

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Source: today/youtube Brian Hooker got emotional.

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Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker reported his wife's disappearance at sea on Sunday, April 5.

Brian then got choked up as he told Jesse, "I don't think I've ever been apart from her in 25 years...for this long." His attorney Terrel Butler told an outlet on Monday night that Bahamian authorities were unable to file charges against him before the deadline due to a lack of evidence, so he was able to walk free. The Michigan boater was held for four days after he told officials that his wife "fell overboard" from an 8-foot motorboat while traveling back to their yacht on Saturday night, April 4.

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'The Story Doesn’t Really Add Up'

Source: 6abc Philadelphia/youtube He was arrested in the Bahamas on Wednesday, April 8.

However, Jesse revealed that investigators "do not trust Hooker's story." Brian's stepdaughter Karli Aylesworth has also raised questions about his version of events, telling an outlet after he was detained last Wednesday, April 8, "I have a hard time believing that she just fell off." "Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up," she said.

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'Cascade of Failures'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was questioned about his version of events.

In a phone call with a friend the before his arrest, Brian claimed he threw a flotation cushion to Lynette, 55, after she went over, but couldn't see if she was able to get it. "By the time I got the anchor set, I was probably a quarter to a half a mile away from her, and I decided that I had to go get help," he said, "But I could not get to the island, so I paddled." He went on to described the incident as a "cascade of failures," telling his friend on the call obtained by CBS that he's "never going to forgive [himself]."

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker's stepdaughter doubts his account of what happened.