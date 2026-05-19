'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Bashed for Taking Photo With Far-Right Politician Accused of Racism and Harassment

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Meghan Markle sparked backlash after taking a selfie with far-right Finnish politician Wille Rydman during her trip to Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, May 18. Rydman, 40, is the Nordic country's current Minister of Social Affairs and Health and previously faced allegations of sexual harassment and racism.

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Meghan Markle Smiles Alongside Wille Rydman

A dinner with Meghan. pic.twitter.com/z6OEvzxQVl — Wille Rydman (@willerydman) May 18, 2026 Source: @willerydman/X Wille Rydman met Meghan Markle in Geneva earlier this week.

"A dinner with Meghan," he posted alongside the snapshot of two smiling together on X. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, grinned brightly as she donned a black blazer, with her hair tied back in a neat bun. Meghan headed to Geneva earlier this week to speak at the inauguration ceremony for the Lost Screen Memorial, where she discussed the ways social media can harm children.

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The Photo Was 'Not a Good Look' for Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Fans weren't happy over Meghan Markle's selfie with the Finnish politician.

Fans questioned the photo given Rydman's contentious past, with one person commenting under the snap: "Does MM know that this Finnish far-right politician has been accused of sending vile racist text messages and of sexually harassing young women and girls?" "Not a good look for the grifter having just given a speech about social media and safety of young folk," the person added. "Birds of the same feather flock together. Both hypocrites together," a user rolled their eyes.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously accused the royal family of racism.

"Sorry, because that is not the flex you seem to think," another chimed in. "You’re bragging about this? Yikes!" someone exclaimed. One person joked the Suits star's "hairline is receding faster" than Rydman's, with another individual joking, "Is it a big forehead competition?" In response to the photo, Meghan's spokesperson told The Royalist Substack: “Understandably, vetting the background of every person who asks for a selfie, is not possible."

Meghan Markle Discussed Issues With Racism in the Past

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed The Firm questioned their son Prince Archie's skin color.