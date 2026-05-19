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'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Bashed for Taking Photo With Far-Right Politician Accused of Racism and Harassment

image of meghan markle and inset of Wille Rydman
Source: @willerydman/X/MEGA

Meghan Markle snapped a selfie with Finnish politician Wille Rydman recently.

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May 19 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle sparked backlash after taking a selfie with far-right Finnish politician Wille Rydman during her trip to Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, May 18.

Rydman, 40, is the Nordic country's current Minister of Social Affairs and Health and previously faced allegations of sexual harassment and racism.

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Meghan Markle Smiles Alongside Wille Rydman

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Source: @willerydman/X

Wille Rydman met Meghan Markle in Geneva earlier this week.

"A dinner with Meghan," he posted alongside the snapshot of two smiling together on X.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, grinned brightly as she donned a black blazer, with her hair tied back in a neat bun.

Meghan headed to Geneva earlier this week to speak at the inauguration ceremony for the Lost Screen Memorial, where she discussed the ways social media can harm children.

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The Photo Was 'Not a Good Look' for Meghan Markle

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Fans weren't happy over Meghan Markle's selfie with the Finnish politician.

Fans questioned the photo given Rydman's contentious past, with one person commenting under the snap: "Does MM know that this Finnish far-right politician has been accused of sending vile racist text messages and of sexually harassing young women and girls?"

"Not a good look for the grifter having just given a speech about social media and safety of young folk," the person added.

"Birds of the same feather flock together. Both hypocrites together," a user rolled their eyes.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously accused the royal family of racism.

"Sorry, because that is not the flex you seem to think," another chimed in.

"You’re bragging about this? Yikes!" someone exclaimed.

One person joked the Suits star's "hairline is receding faster" than Rydman's, with another individual joking, "Is it a big forehead competition?"

In response to the photo, Meghan's spokesperson told The Royalist Substack: “Understandably, vetting the background of every person who asks for a selfie, is not possible."

Meghan Markle Discussed Issues With Racism in the Past

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed The Firm questioned their son Prince Archie's skin color.

In 2022, Rydman was accused of grooming and sexually harassing young girls via claims made in the Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat.

Just a year later, the newspaper also released a report stating the conservative politician sent racist text messages about Middle Eastern women.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry previously spoke up against racism after leaving the royal family in January 2020.

In their bombshell 2021 chat with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed the racist attacks from the British press that were aimed at the former actress once she married into The Firm.

The As Ever founder also spoke about how there were concerns about the color of her son Prince Archie’s skin before he was born. The duo claimed it was an anonymous senior member of the royal family who raised the question of how dark the child's skin would be.

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