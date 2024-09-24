or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ice Cube
OK LogoNEWS

Ice Cube Declares He's 'Never' Been to One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Disturbing Details Emerge About Music Mogul's 'Freak Off' Gatherings

Photo of Ice Cube and picture from one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties.
Source: MEGA

Ice Cube assured fans he has nothing to do with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sketchy past.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ice Cube is making sure fans know he has no ties to fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 55-year-old took a moment during his concert on Sunday, September 22, to inform the crowd he was never in attendance at one of Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — where the music mogul was accused of coercing others to participate in "elaborate and produced sex performances" he would record and later reportedly m--------- to.

Article continues below advertisement
ice cube never been sean diddy combs parties freak offs
Source: MEGA

Ice Cube insisted he's 'never been to a Diddy party.'

"Almost 40 years of rocking the mic, and I’mma tell you right now; me and WC ain’t never been to a Diddy party motherf-----," Ice Cube declared of himself and fellow Westside Connection member WC while on stage at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, Calif.

In a TikTok video of the viral moment, one fan in the audience could be heard yelling "thank God" as the Straight Outta Compton star was greeted with a sea of cheers.

Article continues below advertisement
ice cube never been sean diddy combs parties freak offs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'freak off' parties are a main part of a trafficking investigation into the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

"You ain’t gotta worry about us on them motherf------ tapes," Ice Cube reiterated before transitioning into a performance of his next song.

While Ice Cube might be freed from any possible connection to the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, other celebrities can't say the same, as some of Hollywood's biggest names were reminded of their attendance at Combs' star-studded bashes after photos from his parties resurfaced following his recent trafficking arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
ice cube never been sean diddy combs parties freak offs
Source: MEGA

Several A-list stars were photographed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' party.

MORE ON:
Ice Cube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Among those pictured with Combs at his celebrity soirées was his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who could be seen cuddling up to the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker on a big bed covered in several pillows during one of his all-white parties in July 2000.

Kimora Lee Simmons and then-husband Russell Simmons, Matthew Broderick and his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Leonardo DiCaprio and more were also seen posing for photos at the gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
ice cube never been sean diddy combs parties freak offs
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio was among celebrities in attendance at one of Diddy's bashes.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Combs' guest list at his various bangers over the years also included Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Howard Stern, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Regis Philbin, Vera Wang, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and others.

The embattled rapper eventually moved homes but continued his now-infamous traditions in California, where Ashton Kutcher and Russell Brand were pictured living it up with Combs in 2009.

Despite being in attendance at the events, it is unclear which, if any, of the A-list stars had any involvement in the alleged criminal acts Combs was charged with.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.