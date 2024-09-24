Ice Cube Declares He's 'Never' Been to One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Disturbing Details Emerge About Music Mogul's 'Freak Off' Gatherings

Ice Cube is making sure fans know he has no ties to fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 55-year-old took a moment during his concert on Sunday, September 22, to inform the crowd he was never in attendance at one of Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — where the music mogul was accused of coercing others to participate in "elaborate and produced sex performances" he would record and later reportedly m--------- to.