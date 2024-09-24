Ice Cube Declares He's 'Never' Been to One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Disturbing Details Emerge About Music Mogul's 'Freak Off' Gatherings
Ice Cube is making sure fans know he has no ties to fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The 55-year-old took a moment during his concert on Sunday, September 22, to inform the crowd he was never in attendance at one of Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — where the music mogul was accused of coercing others to participate in "elaborate and produced sex performances" he would record and later reportedly m--------- to.
"Almost 40 years of rocking the mic, and I’mma tell you right now; me and WC ain’t never been to a Diddy party motherf-----," Ice Cube declared of himself and fellow Westside Connection member WC while on stage at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, Calif.
In a TikTok video of the viral moment, one fan in the audience could be heard yelling "thank God" as the Straight Outta Compton star was greeted with a sea of cheers.
"You ain’t gotta worry about us on them motherf------ tapes," Ice Cube reiterated before transitioning into a performance of his next song.
While Ice Cube might be freed from any possible connection to the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, other celebrities can't say the same, as some of Hollywood's biggest names were reminded of their attendance at Combs' star-studded bashes after photos from his parties resurfaced following his recent trafficking arrest.
Among those pictured with Combs at his celebrity soirées was his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who could be seen cuddling up to the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker on a big bed covered in several pillows during one of his all-white parties in July 2000.
Kimora Lee Simmons and then-husband Russell Simmons, Matthew Broderick and his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Leonardo DiCaprio and more were also seen posing for photos at the gathering.
Combs' guest list at his various bangers over the years also included Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Howard Stern, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Regis Philbin, Vera Wang, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and others.
The embattled rapper eventually moved homes but continued his now-infamous traditions in California, where Ashton Kutcher and Russell Brand were pictured living it up with Combs in 2009.
Despite being in attendance at the events, it is unclear which, if any, of the A-list stars had any involvement in the alleged criminal acts Combs was charged with.