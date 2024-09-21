Sean 'Diddy' Combs Boasts About Locking Women Up at Parties in Resurfaced Interview Following Bombshell Trafficking Arrest: Watch
Did Sean “Diddy” Combs hint at what he was doing behind closed doors?
After the alleged criminal, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, a 2002 interview with Conan O'Brien went viral where the rapper discussed locking women up at parties.
The conversation began with Combs — who is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center — giving Conan tips on how to throw a “killer party.”
“This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course,” the music producer boasted.
He emphasized that "alcohol" and "some water" were essentials.
The talk show host then asked Combs — who was put on suicide watch in the New York jail — why water was on the list.
“I don't know if guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don't have what they need, they're gonna leave,” he explained.
“Gotta keep them there,” he said before shockingly adding, “You need locks on the doors.”
O’Brien then played off the concerning comment, responding with, “Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now.”
Combs then joked, “It's a little kinky,” before quickly jumping back into more tips, noting, “You need a lot of heat. Don't have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol and you know, everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose and builds up a nice little sweat.”
- Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Partied With Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a Bunch of 'Butt Naked People' in Resurfaced 2014 Clip
- Megyn Kelly Calls Out Justin Bieber and Other Celebrities for Not Speaking Up After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'It Would Show Leadership'
- 'Misogynistic Liar': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing Fake 'Freak Off' Image of Kamala Harris With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Conan did not seem to agree with Combs’ suggestion, saying, “That just sounds disgusting.”
To conclude his advice, Combs stated, “You need good music” and “You need me, of course.”
As OK! previously reported, after his arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution — we now know Combs’ comment about locking up women may have been more than just jokes.
Despite the arrest, the musician’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied the charges against Combs.
"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," the legal mind claimed.
The lawyer continued: "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Combs has since requested bail twice, however, Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk. A trial date for Combs’ case has not been scheduled yet.