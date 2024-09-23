Sean 'Diddy' Combs Predicted He Would Be Arrested for Throwing Parties 25 Years Before His 'Freak Offs' Were Uncovered

When an interviewer noted his gatherings were the "hottest ticket" in Hollywood at the time, he replied, "They won't even get me a permit for the parties. They don't want me to throw the parties no more."

"But we ain't going to stop," the rapper insisted. "We're going to keep on having fun, keep bringing people together from all walks of life. You're gonna hear about my parties, they're gonna be shutting them down, they're probably going to be arresting me. Doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time."