Sean 'Diddy' Combs Predicted He Would Be Arrested for Throwing Parties 25 Years Before His 'Freak Offs' Were Uncovered
Sean "Diddy" Combs predicted his arrest more than two decades before he was put behind bars.
One week after the star plead not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and more, a 1999 interview about his wild parties resurfaced online.
When an interviewer noted his gatherings were the "hottest ticket" in Hollywood at the time, he replied, "They won't even get me a permit for the parties. They don't want me to throw the parties no more."
"But we ain't going to stop," the rapper insisted. "We're going to keep on having fun, keep bringing people together from all walks of life. You're gonna hear about my parties, they're gonna be shutting them down, they're probably going to be arresting me. Doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time."
The mogul, 54, said he enjoyed introducing various celebrities to each other, noting, "Ron Perlman talking to Jay Z ... it goes on and on, people connecting, getting together."
In resurfaced photos from 1999, partially naked women can be seen swimming at one of his bashes, which were also attended by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio.
In the wake of the news, various other celebrities' claims about Combs' parties popped up on social media, including Khloé Kardashian admitting on a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was surrounded by "butt naked" people at the rapper's shindig, where she also saw Justin Bieber and French Montana.
- Wendy Williams Admitted She Would Be 'Scared' to Date Sean 'Diddy' Combs 9 Years Before He Confessed to Abusing Ex Cassie Ventura
- Justin Bieber's Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin Shares Encouraging Message as Singer's Weird Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Exposed After Mogul's Arrest
- Eminem Hinted at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Assault Crimes in the Song 'Fuel' 2 Months Before Disgraced Mogul's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, after Combs was arrested, it was uncovered that some of his illegal activities were related to his "freak offs," which was what he called his alleged group s-- sessions.
Before Diddy was charged, the FBI raided his house in part of an investigation, and they ended up confiscating "various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," legal documents stated.
Diddy is currently locked up at a Brooklyn prison and awaiting trial after being denied bail twice. Though he was placed on suicide watch, one of his lawyers claimed the star is "not at all suicidal" and explained this is just routine for high-profile individuals.
On the Tuesday, September 17, episode of CNN's The Source With Kaitlan Collins, the father-of-seven's attorney Marc Agnifilo stated of Combs, "He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges."
"He is going to go to trial," he added. "And I believe he’s going to win."
Entertainment Tonight shared Diddy's interview from 1999.