Ray J Claims He 'Never' Saw Any Crimes Take Place While Attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties Following Music Mogul's Shocking Arrest
Ray J admitted he used to spend time with Sean "Diddy" Combs following his recent arrest.
In a new interview on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, CUOMO, the singer, 43, revealed that he often partied with the music mogul. However, he denied ever seeing anything suspicious going on.
“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” the “One Wish” artist said of Sean’s indictment — where he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed,” Ray J insisted of his decades-long relationship with the alleged criminal, 54.
Ray J even confessed that he used to think very highly of Sean back when he was trying to break into the industry. However, he noted how the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper’s indictment should be a learning lesson for the next generation of entertainers.
As OK! previously reported, Ray J was not the only musician who has been connected to Sean following his bombshell arrest, as Ne-Yo was recently blasted for an unearthed clip from one of his ex-girlfriends Sade Bagnerise's Instagram Lives, where she compared him to Sean.
"Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Junior," Bagnerise stated in the resurfaced footage, referencing the alleged group s-- sessions Sean’s indictment discusses.
Ne-Yo’s former lover continued to bash him, adding, "He's calling the police, y'all. You know what you did. You body slammed me on the floor.”
"This n----- likes to have h---, drugs, weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here. Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. I even came over here to help him with these f------ kids because he won't watch these kids,” she ranted.
Shortly after posting the video, Bagnerise cited her menstrual cycle, postpartum depression, and their tumultuous relationship as the reason behind the outburst.
- Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Golf Course to Avoid Conversations About Who Leaked Kim Kardashian's Infamous Tape During Marriage to Ex-Wife Kris
- Ray J Calls Off Divorce From Wife Princess Love After Reconciling For The Third Time In 3 Years
- Kanye West Joined By Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J At Dinner In Los Angeles After Rapper Met With Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While many famous individuals appear to be potentially connected to Sean, the father-of-seven is the only person who has been charged with the alleged crimes.
The star is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, despite requesting bail twice. On September 18, Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk and required him to stay in jail until he faces trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The record executive’s trial date has yet to be announced.
TMZ reported on Ray J's comments about partying with Combs.