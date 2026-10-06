Ice Spice Shows Off Her Booty While Enjoying Iceland Getaway: Photos

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Ice Spice is making the most of her Iceland getaway, sharing a series of sizzling photos from the country's famous geothermal waters. The 26-year-old rapper showed off her curves in a metallic silver string bikini while posing in a steaming lagoon surrounded by dark rocks and dramatic hills. Her two-piece featured a triangle top and matching thong bottoms with thin ties at the hips. In several photos, Ice Spice stood waist-deep in the water, letting her long, wet hair fall down her back. One shot showed her looking over her shoulder at the camera, while another captured her smiling beside the rocks. She completed the look with a silver necklace and bracelets.

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Source: @ICESPICE/INSTAGRAM Ice Spice showed off her curves in a metallic silver string bikini while enjoying Iceland's geothermal waters.

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The “Munch” hitmaker also gave fans a closer look at her swimsuit in a mirror selfie taken inside a wooden changing room. She kept her beauty look simple, wearing defined eyeliner and glossy lips. “spiceland 😍,” she captioned the Instagram carousel, giving her Iceland vacation a playful name.

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Fans React to Ice Spice's 'Spiceland' Photos

Source: @ICESPICE/INSTAGRAM The rapper gave her vacation a playful name, captioning her Instagram photos 'spiceland 😍.'

The rapper's latest vacation photos quickly caught fans' attention, with followers sharing their excitement in the comments. “omg i want to go to spiceland😍😍😍,” a user quipped. Another chimed in, writing, “OMGGGG 😍😍.” “Imagine being so lucky to be f--- friends with Ice Spice,” a third added. A fourth suggested, “The caption is genuinely so peak.” Ice Spice's Iceland trip also included time with actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

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Ice Spice Clapped Back at Weight-Loss Critics

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Source: @ICESPICE/INSTAGRAM Ice Spice pushed back against claims that she used weight-loss medication Ozempic.

The vacation photos come after the rapper faced criticism over her weight loss, with some social media users claiming she looked better before shedding a few pounds. Ice Spice has addressed the comments directly in 2024. After online trolls accused her of using weight-loss medication, she pushed back during an X Spaces conversation, calling out what she viewed as unfair assumptions about her appearance. "B----, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she stated on the social media platform at the time. "That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy a-- b-----never heard of a gym? It’s called a gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the h---? Maybe if I was sitting home all f------ day, it’d be easier to stay big."

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Ice Spice thick again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YqflOdvg64 — RiichStoneMedia (@RiichStoneMedia) March 12, 2025 Source: @ICESPICE/INSTAGRAM

'Thick Again'

Source: @ICESPICE/INSTAGRAM Ice Spice said she wanted to 'get thick again' in a song teaser.