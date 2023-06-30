OK Magazine
'Healing Step': Demolition Work Begins on Idaho Quadruple Murder Horror House With Plans for It to Be Razed Before Students Return to College

Jun. 30 2023

The home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022 will be destroyed ahead of the upcoming school year, it's been revealed.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the university plans to get rid of the large, off campus residence within the next seven weeks.

idaho house
Source: mega

“We hope to have the house down before school starts,” Jodi Walker, the university’s spokesperson, told the outlet in a statement. “We don’t yet have a date for demolition. We continue to work through the process.”

Earlier this week, trucks and workers were spotted at the now boarded up six-bedroom, three-bedroom abode, where they are prepping for it to be destroyed, Walker said. The victims — Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — personal items will be removed, in addition to the other two housemates who were unharmed after Bryan Kohberger broke into the home and stabbed them to death.

idaho victims
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM
As OK! previously reported, a nearly seven-week manhunt took place last winter, and Kohberger was arrested on December 30. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

This past week, prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

bryankohberger
Source: mega
To make matters worse, it was recently revealed Kohberger, whose trial begins in October, was arrested in 2014 for theft, according to records.

“You want to get all the puzzle pieces figured out, even as you keep finding new pieces. You’re working to figure out how they all fit together,” retired senior FBI official and former prosecutor Richard Frankel told ABC about how things may play out going forward.

“One, that’s a big jump to go from [an alleged] non-violent theft — and from a family member — to being charged with multiple homicides. And two, eight years is a long time for nothing to happen. So, I would want to know, both as a prosecutor and as the investigator, what he did in those years in between?” he continued.

