'Healing Step': Demolition Work Begins on Idaho Quadruple Murder Horror House With Plans for It to Be Razed Before Students Return to College

To make matters worse, it was recently revealed Kohberger, whose trial begins in October, was arrested in 2014 for theft, according to records.

“You want to get all the puzzle pieces figured out, even as you keep finding new pieces. You’re working to figure out how they all fit together,” retired senior FBI official and former prosecutor Richard Frankel told ABC about how things may play out going forward.

“One, that’s a big jump to go from [an alleged] non-violent theft — and from a family member — to being charged with multiple homicides. And two, eight years is a long time for nothing to happen. So, I would want to know, both as a prosecutor and as the investigator, what he did in those years in between?” he continued.