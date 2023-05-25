Infamous Letter Brian Laundrie's Mom Sent Him Released to the Public, Note References Her Offering to Help 'Dispose' of a Body

The infamous letter Roberta Laundrie sent to her son Brian Laundrie — the man who confessed to killing fiancée Gabby Petito in 2021 — had been made public.

Petito's parents requested the note — which instructed Brian to "burn after reading" — be used as evidence in the emotional distress lawsuit they filed against Brian's parents, as they believe the Laundries knew their son had killed Gabby but refrained from assisting in her disappearance investigation.