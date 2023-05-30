OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Josh Duggar
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Josh Duggar Failed to Pay $50,000 in Court-Ordered Restitutions That Were Due 'Immediately' After Sentencing

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgivingpp
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Josh Duggar has not paid his court-ordered monetary restitutions, according to the Washington County Clerk's Office in Arkansas.

The Counting On alum was first found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Five months later, he was sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars and pay $50,100 due "immediately" — but per county records, the full amount has yet to be cleared.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgiving
Source: mega

"If payment becomes past due, penalties totaling up to 25 percent of the principal amount past due may arise," the court documents read at the time of the disgraced reality star's sentencing.

It is unclear if Josh is choosing not to pay the sum in hopes that his ongoing appeals may change the sentence, or if he simply doesn't have the funds.

However, prior to the May 2022 hearing, Josh's wife, Anna, made an emotional plea to the judge to give him a lenient sentence, arguing there would be no one to financially support their family if the 35-year-old went to prison for an extended amount of time.

Article continues below advertisement
anna duggar be blamed by church josh crimes
Source: @annaduggar/instagram

"Joshua has worked hard to provide for me and our (now) seven children," she wrote in the letter. "He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband — his primary focus in life. My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too."

"Joshua is a man who frequently volunteers his time, services, and resources, striving to contribute to our community and people in need," Anna added at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
anna duggar family
Source: @annaduggar/instagram
MORE ON:
Josh Duggar

This comes after OK! reported Anna won't be filing for divorce from the convicted sex offender, who she shares kids: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna," an insider dished of the mom-of-seven. "There’s a lot of sympathy for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The Sun reported that Josh had not paid the $50,100 in full.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.