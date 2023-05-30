Josh Duggar Failed to Pay $50,000 in Court-Ordered Restitutions That Were Due 'Immediately' After Sentencing
Josh Duggar has not paid his court-ordered monetary restitutions, according to the Washington County Clerk's Office in Arkansas.
The Counting On alum was first found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Five months later, he was sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars and pay $50,100 due "immediately" — but per county records, the full amount has yet to be cleared.
"If payment becomes past due, penalties totaling up to 25 percent of the principal amount past due may arise," the court documents read at the time of the disgraced reality star's sentencing.
It is unclear if Josh is choosing not to pay the sum in hopes that his ongoing appeals may change the sentence, or if he simply doesn't have the funds.
However, prior to the May 2022 hearing, Josh's wife, Anna, made an emotional plea to the judge to give him a lenient sentence, arguing there would be no one to financially support their family if the 35-year-old went to prison for an extended amount of time.
"Joshua has worked hard to provide for me and our (now) seven children," she wrote in the letter. "He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband — his primary focus in life. My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too."
"Joshua is a man who frequently volunteers his time, services, and resources, striving to contribute to our community and people in need," Anna added at the time.
- Bigger Than Josh Duggar: Sexual Abuse Within IBLP Families Appears to Be 'Really Prevalent,' Producers Claim
- Jill Duggar Tearfully Admits She Wants to Be the One to Tell Her Own 'Story' in Bombshell Trailer for Duggar Family Docuseries
- Josh Duggar's Prison Hit With Electrical Fire, 'Nobody Was Hurt', Insider Confirms
This comes after OK! reported Anna won't be filing for divorce from the convicted sex offender, who she shares kids: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.
"She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna," an insider dished of the mom-of-seven. "There’s a lot of sympathy for her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported that Josh had not paid the $50,100 in full.