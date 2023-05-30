Josh Duggar Failed to Pay $50,000 in Court-Ordered Restitutions That Were Due 'Immediately' After Sentencing

"If payment becomes past due, penalties totaling up to 25 percent of the principal amount past due may arise," the court documents read at the time of the disgraced reality star's sentencing.

It is unclear if Josh is choosing not to pay the sum in hopes that his ongoing appeals may change the sentence, or if he simply doesn't have the funds.

However, prior to the May 2022 hearing, Josh's wife, Anna, made an emotional plea to the judge to give him a lenient sentence, arguing there would be no one to financially support their family if the 35-year-old went to prison for an extended amount of time.