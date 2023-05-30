Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran Van Der Sloot 'Severely' Beaten in Peruvian Prison

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the shocking 2005 disappearance of then-18-year-old Natalee Holloway, was "severely beaten" in a Peruvian prison on Monday, May 29, as the Dutch national faces imminent extradition to the United States.

"It was a fight between prisoners," van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, confirmed to a news outlet this week. "I don't know who assaulted Joran."