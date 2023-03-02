OK Magazine
Mystery Solved! Identity Of 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Mystery Blonde Revealed

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Kody Brown sparked rumors he was already courting a new potential spouse after being spotted spending time with a blonde woman in Las Vegas, but eagle-eyed Internet sleuths have solved the mystery!

It's been confirmed that the woman is Robyn's sister, Taralyce Sullivan, who happens to live in the tourism hotspot.

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

Although many fans speculated the Brown family patriarch could still be dating Taralyce, it is likely Kody and Robyn — who live fulltime in Flagstaff, Ariz. — were just paying her a regular family visit.

This comes on the heels of rumors that the 53-year-old has been "actively" searching for a new wife after the demise of his marriages to Christine, 50, Janelle,53, and Meri, 51, leaving the former polygamist exclusively wed to his fourth wife, Robyn.

sister wives group
Source: mega

"He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to," an insider dished in early January, noting that Kody wouldn't be "happy" living a monogamous life.

"Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives," the insider added.

MORE ON:
Kody Brown
sister wives janelle brown mocks kodys rant loyalty
Source: TLC

However, Kody's estranged ex Christine — who was spiritually married to the father-of-18 for more than 25 years — doesn't believe that her former husband is going to be so quick to jump into a new relationship after suffering three failed marriages nearly back-to-back.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine told tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan late last year, referring to Robyn and Kody giving up on their dreams of living polygamy.

"I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right?" she noted. "If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again? And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"

Source: OK!

In Touch reported the identity of the mystery blonde.

