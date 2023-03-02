Mystery Solved! Identity Of 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Mystery Blonde Revealed

However, Kody's estranged ex Christine — who was spiritually married to the father-of-18 for more than 25 years — doesn't believe that her former husband is going to be so quick to jump into a new relationship after suffering three failed marriages nearly back-to-back.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine told tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan late last year, referring to Robyn and Kody giving up on their dreams of living polygamy.

"I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right?" she noted. "If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again? And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"