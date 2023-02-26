'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Sparks Rumors He's Courting New Wife After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde In Las Vegas
Could Sister Wives star Kody Brown be on the hunt for a new future ex-Mrs. Brown? The TLC star reignited rumors that he is already looking for a new spouse after he was spotted alongside wife Robyn and a mystery blonde while at a Las Vegas, Nev. shopping center.
Kody, 53, was wearing a black suit and Robyn was also nicely dressed in a deep purple long sleeve with a black jacket slung over her arm. A blonde woman wearing a crop top, grey sweater, black pants and matching boots appeared to be walking beside them.
Several Sister Wives fans speculated on the possibilities for who the woman could be in an online thread discussing the show.
One user wrote, "Is that a potential new date?" with another adding, "Ummm, so who is the blonde? Courting a new wife already?"
Others claimed the identity of the blonde wasn't nearly as scandalous as some fans thought, noting they believed she could be Robyn's sister who happened to live in the Las Vegas area.
This comes after OK! reported that Kody isn't buying Christine's supposed fairytale relationship with construction exec David Woolley after the 50-year-old debuted their budding romance this past Valentine's Day.
"Kody believes it's just Christine wanting attention," a source spilled last week. "He doesn't believe after all these years with him, she's moved on so quickly, and is already in love with another man."
The source added that the father-of-18 thinks "it's all B.S." and noted that their constant lovey-dovey Instagram posts are steadily "getting to him," specifically because TLC fans are "tagging him and sending him posts" causing Kody to try to "avoid social media at all costs."
Christine and Kody were married for more than 25 years before the mother-of-six called it quits in November 2021. His second wife, Janelle, later announced that she'd also separated from the Brown family patriarch.
Earlier this year, Kody also confirmed that he and first wife Meri had "terminated" their marriage, leaving him exclusively wed to Robyn, which led to rumors that he may be on the prowl for a new partner.
The Sun was first to report the fan comments speculating on the identity of the mystery woman.
