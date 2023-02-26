'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Sparks Rumors He's Courting New Wife After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde In Las Vegas

Could Sister Wives star Kody Brown be on the hunt for a new future ex-Mrs. Brown? The TLC star reignited rumors that he is already looking for a new spouse after he was spotted alongside wife Robyn and a mystery blonde while at a Las Vegas, Nev. shopping center.

Kody, 53, was wearing a black suit and Robyn was also nicely dressed in a deep purple long sleeve with a black jacket slung over her arm. A blonde woman wearing a crop top, grey sweater, black pants and matching boots appeared to be walking beside them.