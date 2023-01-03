'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
Kody Brown may be getting back out there!
After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.
“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride.
“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives,” the source added of the father-of-18.
The TLC star has clearly not given up on love despite losing three wives in the past two years: his second wife, Janelle, revealed during the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody were separated after 30 years together, and during the same sit-down, his first wife, Meri, dropped the bombshell that she and the 53-year-old were also no longer a couple, as he "chose not to love her."
His third wife, Christine, announced they were over in November 2021 after struggling with their relationship for years.
Despite pursuing multiple wives, polygamy has not always been a happy lifestyle for the family, with the reality star recently revealing his relationship with Meri became increasingly difficult after adding Janelle into their dynamic.
"We [were] bringing more people into a problem," he said during part two of the aforementioned TLC special. "I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating."
"And then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," Kody continued. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."
InTouch spoke to the source about Kody looking for another wife.