'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source

“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives,” the source added of the father-of-18.

The TLC star has clearly not given up on love despite losing three wives in the past two years: his second wife, Janelle, revealed during the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody were separated after 30 years together, and during the same sit-down, his first wife, Meri, dropped the bombshell that she and the 53-year-old were also no longer a couple, as he "chose not to love her."

His third wife, Christine, announced they were over in November 2021 after struggling with their relationship for years.