'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Slams Kody's Claims She Ruined His Potential Reconciliation With Meri As 'Frustrating And Offensive'
Christine Brown is fuming over estranged ex-husband Kody's accusations that she had a temper tantrum over him possibly reconciling with his first wife, Meri.
In the Sunday, December 18, installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the father-of-18 claimed that when he told her about his desires to rekindle the relationship, "Christine lost her s**t" and screamed about being in a "loveless marriage," causing him to reconsider.
"That’s really absolutely frustrating and offensive right now," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan in a sneak peek of the Sunday, January 1, episode. "There’s no way I would not support him and Meri having a great relationship if that’s what they both wanted."
"I am so frustrated that he just doesn’t know me. That he would twist my words to somehow think that I would say anything like that," she added. "And that he would say that and spread that lie is what’s frustrating. That’s a lie. That’s not me and I would never do that."
Meri, who tied the knot with Kody in 1990, also seemed to agree with Christine that the Brown family patriarch's allegations seemed suspicious, admitting she had "never heard this" particular story "out of his mouth."
"It’s curious that Christine doesn’t remember anything out of it at all," she noted. "So I literally have no idea."
However, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, also seemed to hint at Christine's alleged meltdown, confessing she "didn't know this was connected" at the time, but that she once saw the 50-year-old "falling apart" at her home.
"I feel so bad, I don't want to talk about her," she explained. "But I just kind of saw her flipping out, and I didn't know what it was about."
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced her decision to part ways with Kody last November following more than 25 years of marriage.