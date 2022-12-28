'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Slams Kody's Claims She Ruined His Potential Reconciliation With Meri As 'Frustrating And Offensive'

Christine Brown is fuming over estranged ex-husband Kody's accusations that she had a temper tantrum over him possibly reconciling with his first wife, Meri.

In the Sunday, December 18, installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the father-of-18 claimed that when he told her about his desires to rekindle the relationship, "Christine lost her s**t" and screamed about being in a "loveless marriage," causing him to reconsider.