Iman Says Late Husband David Bowie Is 'Ever Present With Me' After His Tragic Death: 'He Left an Impact in My Life'
It's been eight years since David Bowie died, but his widow, Iman, still thinks about him to this day.
“I’ve always been asked several times, you know, when people say, ‘Oh, your late husband’ and I always correct them. He is my husband. Not my late husband. He’s ever present with me. It’s because he has left an impact in my life. He was the perfect person for me and I’m happy that I was able to experience that in my lifetime. And I wish for everybody to have that one time in their life," the model, 68, told InStyle for their new cover story.
The brunette beauty also recalled how her romance with the rocker, who died on January 10, 2016, was her soulmate.
“Not to ignore the small, loving gestures. For example, my husband… the first week we met, we were walking down the street and my shoelaces came undone. And he got to his knees and tied my shoelace. That is my perfect person. But let's not ignore also the big gestures, like the perfect croc Birkin bag. I got both," she gushed.
The pair shared daughter Lexi, who Iman is very protective of.
“What I did with my youngest was if people come to me when I'm with her in public, I just say to them, ‘Please don't.’ If I'm in public, I'm Lexi's mom, I'm not Iman. And I'm hoping that they will understand that because a lot of them are parents," she said.
"People expect [things] from you. They expect you to take a photograph with them, to look beautiful. They see you without makeup in the street with your kid, and they're like, 'Oh, she didn't look so good.' Well, who cares? I'm with my kid. You can't satisfy everybody. You can't make everybody happy. And so, you just make yourself and your children happy," she continued.
Iman has spoken out a few times since Bowie's death, even going on to declare she won't marry again.
"I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband,'" she said of a conversation she had with Lexi. "I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives."
InStyle’s 30th anniversary cover is available now here.