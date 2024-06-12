Iman Says Late Husband David Bowie Is 'Ever Present With Me' After His Tragic Death: 'He Left an Impact in My Life'

It's been eight years since David Bowie died, but his widow, Iman, still thinks about him to this day.

“I’ve always been asked several times, you know, when people say, ‘Oh, your late husband’ and I always correct them. He is my husband. Not my late husband. He’s ever present with me. It’s because he has left an impact in my life. He was the perfect person for me and I’m happy that I was able to experience that in my lifetime. And I wish for everybody to have that one time in their life," the model, 68, told InStyle for their new cover story.