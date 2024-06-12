OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Iman
OK LogoNEWS

Iman Says Late Husband David Bowie Is 'Ever Present With Me' After His Tragic Death: 'He Left an Impact in My Life'

iman david bowie pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's been eight years since David Bowie died, but his widow, Iman, still thinks about him to this day.

“I’ve always been asked several times, you know, when people say, ‘Oh, your late husband’ and I always correct them. He is my husband. Not my late husband. He’s ever present with me. It’s because he has left an impact in my life. He was the perfect person for me and I’m happy that I was able to experience that in my lifetime. And I wish for everybody to have that one time in their life," the model, 68, told InStyle for their new cover story.

Article continues below advertisement
iman instyle
Source: AB+DM/InStyle

Iman spoke about David Bowie in a new interview.

The brunette beauty also recalled how her romance with the rocker, who died on January 10, 2016, was her soulmate.

“Not to ignore the small, loving gestures. For example, my husband… the first week we met, we were walking down the street and my shoelaces came undone. And he got to his knees and tied my shoelace. That is my perfect person. But let's not ignore also the big gestures, like the perfect croc Birkin bag. I got both," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
instyleimanfashion cover
Source: AB+DM/InStyle

Iman said her late husband's presence is around her.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair shared daughter Lexi, who Iman is very protective of.

“What I did with my youngest was if people come to me when I'm with her in public, I just say to them, ‘Please don't.’ If I'm in public, I'm Lexi's mom, I'm not Iman. And I'm hoping that they will understand that because a lot of them are parents," she said.

"People expect [things] from you. They expect you to take a photograph with them, to look beautiful. They see you without makeup in the street with your kid, and they're like, 'Oh, she didn't look so good.' Well, who cares? I'm with my kid. You can't satisfy everybody. You can't make everybody happy. And so, you just make yourself and your children happy," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
iman instyle a
Source: AB+DM/InStyle

David Bowie died in 2016.

MORE ON:
Iman
Article continues below advertisement

Iman has spoken out a few times since Bowie's death, even going on to declare she won't marry again.

"I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband,'" she said of a conversation she had with Lexi. "I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives."

Article continues below advertisement
iman david bowie
Source: mega

The pair were together until his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

InStyle’s 30th anniversary cover is available now here.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.