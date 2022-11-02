Gwen Stefani Says Meeting Blake Shelton Was 'One Of Those Miracle Situations I Didn't See Coming': 'God Put Us Together'
People were surprised when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced they were dating after meeting on The Voice, but the latter believes it was all meant to be.
"God just put us together. It was one those miracle situations I didn't see coming," the 53-year-old said on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Though she understands she and the country star, 46, may not seem like a likely match, she revealed why they mesh so well.
"Just having someone you think the same about things, but yet we're so different. He's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I am putting makeup on, but yet we're still the same on so many levels," she shared.
As OK! previously reported, the Oklahoma native announced he would be departing The Voice as soon as the season wraps.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the "God Gave Me You" singer declared. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
The blonde beauty understands it will be a rough transition for fans when he is no longer sitting in the red seat. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the "Rich Girl" songstress said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
"It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued.