Matt James Gushes Over Rachael Kirkconnell's Support As He Trains For The New York Marathon: 'I Have Been Leaning Heavily On Her Amazing Post-Run Dinners'

"We are so blessed to have so much time together — training is a part of my life the way working out always is so even when I have that time it is just a fraction of my days," he adds.

Since the former Bachelor star, who met Kirkconnell on his season of the ABC series, is frequently working out, his lady is usually along for the ride. "Health and fitness is a huge part of our relationship. It grounds us both and we really enjoy the routine of going to the gym, having post-workout meals and starting our days off right together," he notes.