'Complete Mess': Donald Trump Explodes on Federal Reserve Chair Over Rising Interest Rates

During an event in Chicago on April 16, Powell said, "Unemployment is likely to go up as the economy slows, in all likelihood, and inflation is likely to go up as tariffs find their way and some part of those tariffs come to be paid by the public."

Powell suggested the Fed could face a "challenging scenario" between meeting its goals of low inflation and sustaining a sturdy economy and job market.

He suggested that the Fed’s priority should be stable prices, which could mean delaying interest rate cuts. He also claimed that the Fed would focus on whichever is the most prominent trouble spot, implying the Fed would cut rates if the economy were in or tipping into a recession.