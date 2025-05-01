Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He 'Really Understands' Interest Rates After Being a 'Bankrupt Casino Owner'

During the president's rally on Tuesday, April 29, Trump claimed to know better about the matter than Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while celebrating his first 100 days in office at a rally at Macomb Community College in Michigan — prompting critics to remind the businessman about his failed Atlantic City casinos filing for bankruptcy on several occasions.

Donald Trump became a laughing stock after his recent rant about interest rates went viral.

The president claimed to know more about interest rates than Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

"Mortgage rates are actually down slightly even though I have a guy in the fed that I'm not a huge fan of," Trump told a crowd of supporters on Tuesday without mentioning Powell by name. "He should reduce interest rates."

The POTUS went on to insist he "understands interest rates better than him" since he's "had to really use interest rates" in the past.