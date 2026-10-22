TRUE CRIME NEWS Indianapolis Mom Who Killed 9-Year-Old Son Posted GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy’s Family Years Earlier, Police Say Source: SHAY ALISHA/FACEBOOK Indianapolis police said Shatayvia Alisha Calderon and her son, Julian, were found dead on Monday, October 19. Brittany Vincent Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An Indianapolis mom who police say killed her 9-year-old son before taking her own life had shared a GoFundMe campaign supporting Lindsay Clancy’s family more than three years earlier. On Monday, October 19, Shatayvia Alisha Calderon, 33, and her son, Julian Calderon, were found dead inside their home by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

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Police Called the Scene ‘Unthinkable’

Source: SHAY ALISHA/FACEBOOK Officer Drew Brown called the scene 'unthinkable.'

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Village Lane apartment complex around 1 p.m. on Monday. Upon entering the home, officers located Shatayvia and Julian inside with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said the incident was “believed to be a murder-suicide in which the mother killed her son and then herself,” according to a report. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Drew Brown called the scene “unthinkable,” adding that the impact would be felt “not only here on scene, but in the days, weeks that follow this.”

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Shatayvia Shared a Fundraiser for Patrick Clancy in 2023

Source: SHAY ALISHA/FACEBOOK Shatayvia Calderon reshared a GoFundMe for Patrick Clancy on January 29, 2023.

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Shatayvia posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Patrick Clancy, whose wife, Lindsay, allegedly killed their three young children at their Duxbury, Mass., home earlier that month. “On behalf of the extended Clancy Family, we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy,” the fundraiser’s description read, and the campaign ultimately raised over $1 million. Shatayvia’s Facebook post of the fundraiser resurfaced shortly after her death. Her Facebook page is filled with photos of her and Julian, including trips to parks and school events.

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Lindsay Clancy’s Murder Trial Ended in a Mistrial

Source: SHAY ALISHA/FACEBOOK Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial on Friday, September 4.

Prosecutors said Lindsay, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse, strangled her three kids, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, at their family’s residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. At trial, Lindsay’s defense team argued she had been suffering from postpartum psychosis, and 11 of the 12 jurors agreed she was not criminally responsible because of her mental illness. Michael Desronvil was the sole juror who voted to convict Lindsay of murder, and the trial ended in a mistrial on Friday, September 4. Lindsay is due back in court on Monday, November 2, and it’s still uncertain whether prosecutors will try her again. Patrick has since divorced Lindsay, and he and his new wife, Rachel Danis, are expecting a baby.

Mental Health Resources Were Shared After the Deaths

Source: SHAY ALISHA/FACEBOOK Help is available 24 hours a day through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.