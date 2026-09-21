Patrick Clancy and Wife Rachel Danis Reveal They're Starting a Family in Emotional Interview
Sept. 20 2026, Published 9:50 p.m. ET
Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are looking toward the future together.
The couple revealed they are "starting a family" during a joint interview on 60 Minutes, marking Patrick's first public appearance since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis Are Starting a Family
When interviewer Ross Douthat asked whether Patrick and Rachel were "starting a family," the latter simply responded, "Yes."
Patrick also opened up about how he plans to keep the memories of his late children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, alive for any future children he and Rachel welcome.
"I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister," he shared, explaining that although parents have different relationships with each of their children, "they're all your kids."
Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis Met While Running in Central Park
Rachel, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, met Patrick while the two were running in New York City's Central Park.
"I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday," she recalled during the interview.
The couple reportedly began dating in 2024 and later moved in together on Manhattan's Upper East Side. They married in April in an intimate ceremony in Central Park attended by close friends and family.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rachel Danis Defends Her Relationship With Patrick Clancy
Their relationship became the subject of intense online scrutiny as Lindsay's murder trial unfolded, something Rachel addressed during her first public interview about their marriage.
"I don't understand how the story's been so twisted," she said, describing Patrick as "the most selfless father and supportive partner."
Rachel also pushed back against criticism surrounding how the couple met and their decision to build a life together.
Patrick Clancy Continues to Remember His Three Children
Patrick shared Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with Lindsay. The three children died at their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023.
Lindsay admitted to killing the children but pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, with her defense arguing she was experiencing postpartum psychosis. Her trial ended September 4 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Patrick said his children remain a constant presence in his life, revealing that he still speaks to them "all the time."
Asked what he says, Patrick replied, "Help me."
"I like to believe they do," he said when asked whether they help him. "It's a way I stay connected to them."