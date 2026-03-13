'Inflated' Armie Hammer Unrecognizable Nearly 5 Years After Cannibal Scandal
March 13 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Armie Hammer looked unrecognizable in a new photo, making a rare social media appearance nearly five years after he sparked scandal due to his alleged cannibalistic fantasies.
The Call Me by Your Name actor, 39, resurfaced in an image shared via X on Thursday, March 12, wearing a black shirt and appearing to sport a fuller figure.
Armie Hammer Resurfaced in Rare Photos
The actor was joined by two companions as the trio sat close together at a dinner table in the middle of a restaurant, all smiles as they posed for the camera.
The photos quickly went viral, with many social media users shocked at the star's appearance.
"Someone inflated him," one observer wrote, while another user added, "He's been hitting those protein goals 🍖."
"He been eating good!!!" a third added.
Fans Brought Up His Controversial Past With Cannibalism
Others weren't shy about bringing up his controversial past, joking he's been "eating too many people."
"He’s looking fuller these days, who’s been on the menu?" one person wrote, while a second humorously said, "I’d give him one of my ribs."
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Armie Hammer Was Accused of Having Cannibalistic Fantasies
It's been nearly five years since multiple women accused The Social Network star of sexual and emotional abuse in 2021.
Hammer was also accused of having cannibalistic fantasies. Model and influencer Paige Lorenze, who dated him briefly in 2020, claimed the actor told her that he wanted to eat her ribs and that he carved an "A" into her skin.
Courtney Vucekovich, an app developer, shared a similar account, telling a news outlet that the Death on the Nile star wanted to break her rib, "barbecue it and eat it," adding, "He captivates you… [while] he’s grooming you for things that are darker and heavier.”
He denied the allegations.
Armie Hammer Made His Return to the Industry Years Later
After being dropped by his talent agency following the backlash, Hammer took a step back from Hollywood and retreated to a rehab facility in the Cayman Islands to treat drug, alcohol and s-- issues.
“Armie has apologized privately to everyone he’s hurt and continues to take responsibility for unhealthy and harmful behaviors,” a source told a news outlet in February of the father-of-two, who shares daughter Harper and son Ford with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. “He’s focused on coparenting and rebuilding his career humbly.”
Hammer, who is now sober, made his return to the industry nearly four years later, starring in the 2025 Western Frontier Crucible. The actor reportedly has two films in the works, as revealed in a January 2025 podcast interview.