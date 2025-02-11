Armie Hammer Admits to Being a 'D---' to Women in the Past: 'It's Fun to Ruffle Feathers and Push the Envelope'

Armie Hammer is taking a hard look at his past — four years after his career came crashing down.

“People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them,” Hammer said on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.” “You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.”