Armie Hammer Admits to Being a 'D---' to Women in the Past: 'It's Fun to Ruffle Feathers and Push the Envelope'
Armie Hammer is taking a hard look at his past — four years after his career came crashing down.
“People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them,” Hammer said on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.” “You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.”
“I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I’m not angry,” he continued. “Does it make me a d---? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d---. That’s not illegal.”
Hammer’s fall from grace started in 2021 when shocking allegations surfaced, including claims of sexual assault and disturbing sexual fantasies. At the time, he was in the middle of a divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.
The disturbing allegations — including his alleged cannibalistic fantasies — spread like wildfire. Multiple women accused him of extreme BDSM practices and unsettling fetishes, and one of the most jaw-dropping claims came from an alleged text where Hammer supposedly wrote, “I am 100% a cannibal.”
But in his recent interview, he pushed back on that narrative, saying the messages were “digitally altered” to leave out more context. He argued they “could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”
“Sometimes when you’re involved with a person and you’re dating and you guys are having s-- and you are a bit of a provocateur and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little,” Hammer admitted.
“Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No,” he added.
Despite the serious accusations, Hammer was never charged as the authorities needed more evidence to pursue the case.
By June 2024, Hammer spoke more openly about the fallout.
“There were things that people were saying about me that just felt so outlandish … that I was a cannibal," he shared on the “Painful Lessons” podcast. "Now I'm able to sort of look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, 'that's hilarious.' Like, people called me a cannibal and everyone believed them.”
“How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre, right?” he continued.
Later that month, Hammer reflected on how the allegations led to what he called his “career death” and his “rock bottom” moment.
“It killed me. It killed my ego. It killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren't," he said. "All of those people in a flash went away, but the buildings were still standing. I'm still here. I still have my health, and I'm really grateful for that."
Now, Hammer is focused on rebuilding his career, which is why he launched his own podcast, "The Armie HammerTime."
"I've been gone for the last four years and now I'm back, you know," he said in late 2024. "What are you going to do? So it's going to be a sort of journal, a chronicling of putting my life back together."
Hammer is determined to have a slow but steady comeback. During an appearance on Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura’s "Your Mom’s House" podcast, he opened up about what motivates him to move forward.
“The worm is turning, it takes time,” Hammer stated in January. “It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got f-----.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging.”