Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments.
“She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.
“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared. "Her family said it's about time she did something for herself!”
The Grease star, who passed away at 73 years old, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and since then, she's had two recurrences.
“Three times lucky, right?” she said. “I’m going to look at it like that. Listen, I think every day is a blessing. You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that.”
“It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s concerning when it comes back, but I thought: ‘I’ll get through it again,'" she noted of the sickness.
“I don’t think of myself as sick with cancer,” she continued. “I choose not to see it as a fight either because I don’t like war. I don’t like fighting wherever it is – whether it’s outside or an actual war inside my body. I choose not to see it that way. I want to get my body healthy and back in balance. Part of that is your mental attitude to it. If you think: ‘Poor me,’ or ‘I’m sick,’ then you’re going to be sick.”
Despite the challenges, it seems like Newton-Jon was living her best life. “Olivia looked great, she felt great and no one knew she had ever been ill,” spilled a source. “She encouraged others to do what she's doing — treat yourself to the nice things in life!”