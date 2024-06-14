Inside Kate Middleton and Daughter Princess Charlotte's Strong Bond

Although Charlotte’s not afraid to get dirty with her brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, she has a feminine side as well. She likes baking with her mother and doing arts and crafts. “They enjoy making homemade gifts for the neighbors for the holidays,” said the insider.

Dressing up is also very exciting for Charlotte.

“She probably loves to dress up more than Kate," an insider shared. “She loves watching her mom get ready for a big event.” While it’s hard for them to go shopping together like a typical mother and daughter, Kate likes to include Charlotte in her fashion choices.

“Kate always shows her sketches before her special event clothes are made, to try and involve her in the process,” said the insider, who added that they enjoyed wearing complimentary ensembles to King Charles’ coronation last May. “There aren’t many times that they can match, so Kate decided to go all out.”

Of her three children, Charlotte also seems most at home in public. “Charlotte actually likes the walkabouts,” said the insider. “She enjoys the crowds, meeting people and talking to young girls her age who come out to see her.”