Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Spotted 'Out an About' With Her Family After Months of Avoiding the Spotlight
Kate Middleton was spotted enjoying time with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she battles cancer.
"The Mail understands that the princess has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks," Daily Mail reported.
However, the future queen's time in public went under the radar, as civilians failed to snap a photo of the royal.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of conspiracy theories spreading online.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Non-Working Royal Princess Beatrice 'Has Been Asked' to Fill in for Kate Middleton as She Battles Cancer: She's 'Comfortable in the Spotlight'
- A Future Queen's Support Network: Kate Middleton Keeps Carole, James and Pippa Close as Her 'Circle of Trust Is Tiny' During Cancer Battle
- Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling a Lot of Pressure to Get Back to Her Duties' Amid Cancer Battle
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Recently, Kensington Palace revealed that the royal mailroom received "tens of thousands" of cards wishing Kate well as she battles the disease.
OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden claimed insiders hinted at the Princess of Wales returning to forward-facing duties in the fall.
"Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully," Eden wrote in an article.
"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year," a source said. "It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."