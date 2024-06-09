Prince William Has 'Really Stepped Up' as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer: 'The Most Difficult and Terrifying Time'
Prince William is keeping calm and carrying on as his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, both battle cancer. “He’s really stepped up,” a source said of the royal, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Kate.
“This has obviously been the most difficult and terrifying time imaginable for them,” added the insider. “So no one is rushing her back into the public eye.”
In fact, the royal family is "giving her all the space she needs,” said the source about Kate, who announced she had cancer in March after conspiracy theories swirled. “Kate will be back when she’s good and ready.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, shared the message via social media.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, Kate has been taking a step back from her duties, but she manages to still spend time with her tots.
“Kate has made it a priority not to disrupt her kids’ busy schedules,” said the source, adding that her mother, Carole Middleton, has been pitching in with the kiddos. “Kate also celebrated Charlotte’s and Louis’ recent birthdays as usual. The last thing she wants is for them to be anxious about her health.”
“When she’s felt up to it, she’s been out and about, running errands, hiking outdoors and even seeing friends,” the source continued.
It sounds like Kate will miss the Trooping the Colour later in June as she focuses on her recovery.
“She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today,” the Prince of Wales said during a D-Day anniversary event on Thursday, June 6, when asked about his sick wife.
In Touch spoke to the source.