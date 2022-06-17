Rachel Bilson Says Her Split From Bill Hader Was 'Probably Harder Than Childbirth'

After years of keeping their romance under wraps, Rachel Bilson finally confirmed she dated Bill Hader in 2020.

The Hart of Dixie alum, 40, spoke with Aubrey Plaza during an episode of Bilson's podcast, "Broad Ideas."

Plaza was pleasantly surprised by the news. "Are you serious?" the Parks and Recreation alum responded. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything."

"We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes," Bilson continued.