Inside Reba McEntire & Loretta Lynn's Unbreakable Bond

Being compared to Lynn is still “the best compliment they can give me,” added the star, who grew up listening to the legendary singer.

McEntire fondly recalls being 11 and asking Lynn for an autograph the first time they met at an Oklahoma rodeo where Lynn was performing. “I whipped off my belt for her to sign, and, man, I wish I still had that belt,” McEntire said. Years later, Lynn would mentor McEntire just as the legendary Patsy Cline had championed her early in her career. “Loretta helped put Reba on the road to success,” noted a friend, who confided that Lynn suggested that she record Cline’s classic “Sweet Dreams.” McEntire’s cover of the song would become her first Top 20 hit in 1979.