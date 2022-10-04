Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 From Natural Causes

OK! reported only days prior to news of her passing that she planned her own funeral following a series of health woes that included a stroke in 2017 and a broken hip one year later.

"Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished, spilling that she was supposedly listing her Nashville mansion for just under $800,000. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will go EXACTLY as she wants!"