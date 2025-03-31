Inside 'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton's Lavish Birthday Party With Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola and More: Photos
Everyone came out to party in honor of Marysol Patton!
On Saturday, March 29, The Real Housewives of Miami star celebrated her birthday in style at Maple & Ash Miami alongside Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Kiki Barth, Julia Lemigova and Cynthia Bailey.
Patton stunned as she arrived with her husband, Steve McNamara, in a gold a-line custom Michael Fausto dress adorned with 200 Swarovski crystals and her hair up in a chic updo to a room filled with her nearest and dearest.
"My birthday is in early January, but people are always traveling then so I usually celebrate it later in the year. It just so happened that I heard Maple & Ash, my favorite restaurant in Chicago, was opening in Miami in March so it was a perfect time and place for this year’s belated birthday dinner!" the Bravo star says about the bash.
Mostly all of Patton's RHOM castmates were present for the event — except for Adrianna de Moura — who has infamously been at odds with Patton on the series — and Guerdy Abraira. Newly single Nepola — who recently filed for divorce from Todd Nepola — looked better than ever surrounded by her girlfriends to celebrate her bestie.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star arrived on the arm of LePrince, her new 38-year-old musician boyfriend. Julia was joined by her wife, Martina Navratilova, while Lisa made it date night with her partner, Jody Glidden.
The night was filled with lavish eats, including a caviar station where guests were seen doing caviar bumps or having caviar on potato chips, and passed hors d’oeuvres, including wagyu beef tenderloin skewers and bluefin tuna tartare bites.
The main course consisted of filet mignon, mediterranean branzino and lion's mane mushroom Milanese. In true Patton fashion, a “cockie” list including her favorite cocktails were offered to guests.
Before the party wrapped up around 2 a.m., guests began swinging their napkins around in the air to the tune of “Don’t Leave Me This Way” by George Benson, with everyone was singing at the top of their lungs. Lisa — who was reportedly "all over" Joey throughout the bash — and the other women hopped on the bar, posing for pictures while "screaming and cheering in excitement."