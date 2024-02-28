Marysol Patton Reveals What Set Husband Steve McNamara Apart From Anyone She's Ever Dated
Marysol Patton knew she found the one when she started dating Steve McNamara.
After years of kissing frogs, The Real Housewives of Miami OG married the businessman in a romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico in April 2021 and has been living out her fairytale ending ever since.
In an exclusive chat with OK!, Patton reveals how her love story with McNamara began, what she's learned from past relationships and her partnership with matchmaking service Tawkify.
"My parents died, and I had a really bad breakup," Patton says of her life when she met her man while hanging out at her pals' home. "One day my friends look at me and they said 'We're selling the house.' I said, 'Oh, God! Please don't sell this house! I probably want to buy this house.'"
"They're like, 'Oh, no. We have a guy coming to look at it for the third time.' Then we were all lit in a swimming pool and he [McNarma] comes to look at it," she recalls.
While sparks may not have flown that day, they certainly did after the Bravo star left her bathing suit at the house and McNamara found it after purchasing the property. Months later, Patton decided to finally pick up her article of clothing and the rest is history!
"I didn't leave for 3 days!" the former PR executive laughs. "I locked eyes with him and I'm like, 'Oh my god. He's the cutest eyes!' He made me feel safe."
"A lot of times you're dating someone and you're like, 'I don't know what he's thinking. Why is he calling? What should I do? Should I reach out?' I never felt like that with Steve," the funny lady reveals. "There was a calmness that I'd never really had before."
As for Patton's advice to people still looking for their perfect match, she notes, "I think it's very important too that you have similar backgrounds."
"When I was in my twenties. I thought to myself, 'Of course, it's going to work,'" the reality star explained of dating people with different upbringings. "But everyone was like, 'It's not going to work.' Eventually, the cracks start showing, everything starts falling apart. We're just not the same."
Now, the Florida native has channeled her sage advice for her team up with the matchmaking service for numerous Instagram Lives to talk all about relationships.
"It gives a lot of good tips and how we would do something differently," Patton says. "It's fun."