Dynamic Duo Marysol Patton & Alexia Nepola Give 'RHUGT' Costars Heather Gay & Whitney Rose Advice For Repairing Their Relationship: 'Is This A Friendship Or A TV Show?'
Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton have some sage advice for Heather Gay and Whitney Rose to mend fences and get back to being besties.
The Real Housewives of Miami stars got to know the former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City dynamic duo while filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, and nabbed a front row seat to the infamous breakdown of their friendship.
Nepola and Patton chatted exclusively with OK! about how they've been able to be such entertaining reality stars while maintaining their close friendship, bringing the fun with their fellow Bravo stars and why they did not get close with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney on the trip.
"It comes to a point where, is this a friendship or are you doing a TV show?" Patton says of Gay and Rose's ongoing feud. "No one makes you do or say anything. Not on our show. Maybe on their show, but not on our show."
"Marysol and I were friends way before the show," Nepola spills. "We've done so many things together. All different things. So it's just not the show that brought us together or brought our friendship together. No show is going ever get in between our friendship."
"Real friends, you scream and fight, you get it off your chest, but then you come back to your true friendship and your true love for each other," the Alex + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner said of the Utah natives.
- 'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion
- 'RHOM' Stars Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Deliver Larsa Pippen's Romance With Marcus Jordan Vote Of Support: 'She's So In Love'
- 'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton Talks Drinking On The Job & Where She Stands With Dr. Nicole Martin
"We talk a lot every day. If we have an issue about something we usually have already spoken about it by the time we get on camera," the former PR executive spilled of Nepola.
Besides having fun with each other, the dynamic duo was thrilled to party and mix it up with their fellow housewives from other cities. "We were so excited to go on a trip with these wonderful women, have fun and just get to know each other," Nepola says. "But we also forgot we needed to address some issues and talk about certain things."
However, the one person they didn't jive with was the Married To The Mob founder. "I think it was like a little bit before that dinner that we started noticing she was being off and weird," Patton dished.
"She was trying to say that she had a disadvantage because she had come like by herself," Nepola added. "But Porsha [Williams] did too. I think it's the energy that she came in with. It was kind of like a blah, like, down energy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I really was very excited to meet her," Nepola explained. "I thought I was going to be really good friends with her because I knew she was coming by herself, so she's gonna make more the effort."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming on Peacock.