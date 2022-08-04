All-Star Gathering Dorinda Medley, Margaret Josephs & More: Who Made Teresa Giudice's Wedding Guest List?
Teresa Giudice's wedding is shaping up to be a Real Housewives extravaganza — and it will all be caught on film! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's nuptials to Luis Ruelas will have many familiar Bravo faces in attendance, all of which will be captured for her very own spinoff.
According to an insider, Giudice and Ruelas invited Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ashley Darby, along with her RHONJ costars: Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin, to celebrate their big day, which is set to take place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
The all-star guest list will come in handy, as a source confirmed the Skinny Italian author would be getting her own wedding spinoff special — so the event likely won't be short of drama.
Despite being asked multiple times if she and her man were planning on allowing cameras into the ceremony, Giudice initially said no. "No, it's not going — not on Housewives, no," the mother-of-four said of her wedding. "So, we'll see what happens."
Following her headline-making split from ex-husband Joe Giudice, the founding Jersey housewife and the Digital Media Solutions founder began dating in 2020 and got engaged in October 2021 in Greece. "He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through," a source close to Giudice said of Ruelas.
"Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe, but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie," the insider explained of the soon-to-be newlyweds.
"They are true soulmates," the source maintained. "It's a really special time for all of them."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star dished that she hopes her big day remains about her and her husband-to-be. "I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," the reality star noted of her expectations. "I want it to just be about us."