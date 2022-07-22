Milan has been at the center of the high stakes drama during the show's premiere season, going head to head with Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, and shockingly longtime friend Nina Ali.

"I've known Nina the longest," the mogul explains. "I've known Nina even longer than I've known Chanel. But sometimes it's not about how long, you've known someone, you can know someone your whole life and they turn out to not be who you would've loved them to be."

"I feel like that's the situation with Nina," Milan spills. "I introduced her to most of the girls in my friend group. But she's done some things that are a little bit disappointing."